Remembrance: 12 rare pictures depicting Portsmouth life during the Second World War

AS a high-profile military target, Portsmouth was subjected to heavy bombings during the Second World War.

By David George
37 minutes ago

In the Blitz, thousands of bombs were dropped on the city, killing 930 people and injuring a further 2,837.

These rare photographs show the damage that was done to Portsmouth but also tells the tale of the city’s incredible resilience – with everyone doing their bit for the war effort.

This week, The News will be publishing photos from conflicts throughout history

1. Portsmouth in WWII

This marvellous shot taken from the steps of the Guildhall shows a fighter on display on the edge of Guildhall Square when it was on show for Wings for Victory Week in 1943.

Photo: The News archive

2. Portsmouth in WWII

Bomb damage to one of the bastions at Fort Cumberland, Eastney, after it was bombed on August 26, 1940.

Photo: -

3. Portsmouth in WWII

Hambrook Street, Southsea, after a raid on August 24, 1940.

Photo: -

4. Portsmouth in WWII

Highbury Buildings south of Cosham railway gates after being hit on December 12 1940. Two local people were killed by this explosion. Joan Millet aged 19 of Chatsworth Avenue, Highbury and Frederick Waldron aged 53 of Park Grove, Cosham.

Photo: -

