Remembrance: 12 rare pictures depicting Portsmouth life during the Second World War
AS a high-profile military target, Portsmouth was subjected to heavy bombings during the Second World War.
In the Blitz, thousands of bombs were dropped on the city, killing 930 people and injuring a further 2,837.
READ NEXT: Railway company offering free travel for veterans and service personnel for Remembrance services
These rare photographs show the damage that was done to Portsmouth but also tells the tale of the city’s incredible resilience – with everyone doing their bit for the war effort.
This week, The News will be publishing photos from conflicts throughout history
Page 1 of 4