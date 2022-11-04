Remembrance Sunday: Railway company offering free travel for veterans and service personnel for Remembrance services
A RAILWAY company will offer free travel to veterans on Remembrance Sunday, it has been announced.
South Western Railway (SWR) has confirmed that service personnel and veterans will be eligible for free travel on SWR services to Remembrance Sunday events. The offer is available to anyone who is travelling in uniform or able to show an appropriate form of identification.
Serving personnel travelling to the Submariners’ Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 6 or the main national commemoration at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, November 13 will additionally be able to travel on any London-bound SWR service for free on the day before the service, returning from London on the Sunday.
Peter Williams, commercial director for South Western Railway, said: ‘South Western Railway is glad that we are once again able to offer free travel to service personnel and veterans to attend Remembrance Sunday events. By making it easier for people to attend these events, we can help to honour the sacrifice made by so many of our servicemen and women.
‘This initiative is particularly important to us as many of our SWR colleagues come from a service background.’
This offer, which is funded by the Department for Transport, is available to anyone who is travelling in uniform or able to show an appropriate form of identification.
SWR is not the only travel company that is offering free travel for veterans.
Stagecoach, which has bus services in Portsmouth, Havant and Hayling Island, will also provide free travel for veterans, military personnel and cadets on the November 11 and 13.