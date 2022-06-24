Report uncovers 'worrying' findings in how victims of rape in the armed forces are safeguarded by military police

The pledge from the Ministry of Defence comes after misgivings were found in how the military police handled how they deal with rape and serious sexual offences, as well as domestic abuse.

An investigation by Her Majesty Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) highlighted a number of ‘urgent’ concerns.

Inspectors found that criminal probes carried out by all three wings of British military police were all done to a ‘comparable or higher standard’ than most civilian police forces.

Pictured: A Leading Regulator in the navy carries out duties at HMS Sultan

However, victims across all three forces told inspectors they did not feel properly supported, with many feeling ostracised from their units or suffering abuse on social media.

The report said opportunities to make early arrests were sometimes missed, resulting in unnecessary delays.

Inspectors also highlighted concerns about how criminal investigations were carried out on the Royal Navy’s fleet of submarines.

HMICFRS’s report said the submarine service was ‘described to us as a ‘closed community’, in which crimes are sometimes committed and go unreported’.

Inspectors said submarines don’t have any Royal Navy Police presence, with officers only getting the chance to investigate crimes once boats arrive at ports. But due to the nature of the Silent Service, this can take months, delaying probes.

Likewise, inspectors raised their fears about the support victims of abuse received.

‘Sometimes, the victim can be left without the support they need in the days and weeks after the offence,’ the HMICFRS report said. ’It can also deny the victim protection from intimidation and further abuse.

‘Some victims felt ostracised by their units while others endured abuse on social media. This is worrying.’

Matt Parr, of Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said: ‘Rape, serious sexual offences and domestic abuse are terrible crimes, and it is imperative victims are properly safeguarded and supported.

‘While we found evidence of good quality investigations across the service police forces, and good intentions when it came to training, there is far more that needs to be done to keep victims safe.

‘Current IT systems across all three forces are not fit for purpose when it comes to recording and analysing data on domestic abuse, making it virtually impossible for the Ministry of Defence to see the scale of the problem.

‘Safeguarding of victims needs to be urgently improved. Too many victims told us they felt unsupported. Police forces are required to inform the military of any incidents in which either the suspect or victim is a member of the military, and we aren’t convinced that is always happening.’

The MoD insisted the safety and security of naval personnel is of paramount importance.

An MoD spokeswoman added: ‘We are taking decisive steps to improve our support in this area by setting up a new Victims and Witness Care Unit and taking complaints of bullying, harassment or discrimination outside of an individual’s chain of command.

‘We are committed to improving the way we investigate cases and will actively consider the recommendations outlined in this report.’