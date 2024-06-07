Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the public in Portsmouth have said the Prime Minister had his “priorities wrong” by making the “disgusting” decision to leave the D-Day commemorations in France early.

Rishi Sunak, of Southampton, has apologised and said that “on reflection” he should have stayed in Normandy for a major international ceremony attended by world leaders. Instead, foreign secretary Lord Cameron represented the UK government, while Mr Sunak’s rival for the keys to No 10, Sir Keir Starmer, was also there rubbing shoulders with world leaders.

Speaking outside The D-Day Story museum in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Richard Cleverly, 73, said he believed the prime minister’s actions were “disgusting”. The retired mechanical engineer, from Ascot, Berkshire, who used to work on Royal Navy warships including the Type 45 destroyers, said: “I thought it was quite disgusting really when everybody else was represented and we had to suffer with David Cameron who is not an elected MP. He shouldn’t, as far as I am concerned, be anywhere near the government after his actions with the Brexit and referendum and what went on previously.

Members of the public in Portsmouth have reacted to Rishi Sunak skipping the D-Day commemorations in Normandy, with foreign secretary David Cameron replacing him. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie Cleverly, 68, from Ascot, Berkshire, has said she was "thoroughly disgusted" that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak left the D-Day commemorations early in France, and added that "it made me realise he is not fit now to rule the country." Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

“I am not a Tory fan, I will admit to that, and I certainly shan’t be voting for them and what happened yesterday re-enhanced my opinion that their time is up, they have made enough mess of the country over the last number of years and looking forward to a better future maybe.” On how the international community would view Mr Sunak’s actions, he added: “I think they would be frowned upon. We are coming out of Brexit and they are talking about coming out of the Court of Human Rights so we seem to be alienating ourselves from our friends.

“I thought the French president yesterday was fantastic with his speeches, Sunak’s speech was OK but leaving the ceremony was out of order and I didn’t agree with it.” His wife, Angie, 68, who worked for an IT company before she retired, added: “I was thoroughly disgusted and I thought it was a very poor show when we had so many loyal countries here from that day and he did that, it just made me realise he is not fit now to rule the country.

David Rolfe, 59, from Tadley, Hampshire, has said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving the D-Day commemorations early in France, was "a bit inappropriate", and added: "I think it was the wrong decision". Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

Joe Hough, 63, from Northampton, has said he was "a bit disappointed" with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving the D-Day commemorations early in France, and added: "He's meant to be our leader, currently, I'm not sure now how much longer,". Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

“He shouldn’t be doing what he is doing and I do hope he gets his comeuppance in the election and doesn’t get elected because I think all those veterans that made it, the ages they were and how hard that must have been for them and he just leaves, it was beyond belief really.” David Rolfe, 59, a people development manager from Tadley, Hampshire, said: “I feel it was a bit inappropriate.

“Feelings were quite high for the country and the day and I know there is a General Election going on but one day commemorating the 80th anniversary, so I feel he has made a mistake and I think he recognises that. David Cameron, prominent as he is, he (Mr Sunak) is the Prime Minister so I think it was the wrong decision, personally.”

Gordon Hair, 53, from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, has said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "priorities are all wrong" after he left the D-Day commemorations early in France. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

Graham Murfet, 77, from Northfleet, Kent has said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving the D-Day commemorations early in France, was "disgraceful", and added: "those people fought on behalf of Great Britain, they defended Great Britain, and he could not have the courtesy of seeing the whole thing through". Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Lock, a 29-year-old teacher from Southsea, said: “It’s a busy period of time with the General Election coming up but I don’t know, I think his public image is pretty soured as it is so it would have been nice for him to take that time out and show the respect it probably deserves.” Joe Hough, 63, a truck driver from Northampton, said: “I have just seen it on my phone five minutes ago and a bit disappointed, I would say. He’s meant to be our leader, currently, I’m not sure now how much longer.”

Mr Hough said it would not look “very good” on the international stage and added that the veterans would feel “offended” by Mr Sunak’s actions. Gordon Hair, a 53-year-old car body repairman from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, said: “It demonstrates that his priorities are a little wayward and he needs to reassess his priorities a little better.