Construction work to build brand new support ships for the British naval fleet will begin this year.

Three modern vessels will be built for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) and tasked with supporting Royal Navy operations. Engineers working on the Fleet Solid Support Ships (FSS) programme completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) last year, and have progressed further with the following design phase.

Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, confirmed that the production of the first vessel is expected to start this year. In response to a parliamentary written question from shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, the Labour MP said: “Successful delivery of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ship programme, which is currently in the design phase, remains a priority.

A Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) shipbuilding project has gone past the design stage, with the ships ready to bolster the Royal Navy and their aircraft carriers - HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. Pictured: RFA Fort Victoria. | Royal Navy

She added: “Design work is progressing well and production of the first FSS ship is expected to begin in 2025, with all three vessels bolstering the Royal Fleet Auxiliary over the coming decade.”

Belfast shipbuilding company Harland & Wolff (H&W) will be tasked with carrying out the scheme. There were concerns by politicians and lords, with the company going to administration last year, but they were taken over by Navantia UK (NUK) in January. The MP for Liverpool Garston addressed the firm’s role in the project.

She said: “The recent acquisition of Harland & Wolff (H&W) by Navantia UK (NUK), following the administration of H&W, has provided greater certainty to the delivery of the FSS programme and protects UK’s shipbuilding capability.

“The works to recapitalise the Belfast shipyard have restarted since NUK’s takeover of the four H&W yards in January 2025. This investment will further strengthen UK capability, modernising the shipbuilding facilities in Belfast and leading to increased productivity and capacity.

“Following the administration and takeover of H&W, the Government has worked closely with NUK on the future of the FSS programme and agreed with them the minimum changes to the contract necessary, on commercial terms, to ensure the programme’s continued delivery with the least possible delay. Extensive work is being undertaken to understand the full impact on the programme.”

The new ships will be designed to deliver crucial munitions, supplies and provisions to Royal Navy ships while at sea. They can also provide logistical and operational support in counter-piracy and counter-terrorism missions. RFA ships can be asked to be forward deployed to conflict zones and support the UK Carrier Strike Group.

Each vessel can house a crew of 101 RFA sailors, as well as an additional 80 personnel operating helicopters, boats and performing other roles. A £1.6bn contract was awarded to Team Resolute in 2023 - a consortium consisting of H&W, BMT and Navantia UK.

In a previous parliamentary written question, Lord Vernon Coaker said the first FSS ship is projected to enter service by 2031, with all three to be part of the RFA fleet by 2032 following equipment fits and military trials.