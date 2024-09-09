Angry officers and engineers of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) have escalated strike action after recent demonstrations in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Personnel have walked out on multiple occasions amid a bitter row with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over pay and conditions. Members of the Nautilus International union will carry out strike action between September 20 and September 22 - coinciding with the Labour Party conference.

Workers from across RFA departments will be involved. It is the first time the industrial action has spread across multiple days. The MoD implemented a 4.5 per cent rise in November 2023, but the Nautilus International union say workers have seen their earnings plummet by over 30 per cent in real terms since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers and seafarers are once again going on strike amid a bitter row over pay and conditions, coinciding with the Labour Party conference. Demonstrations have previously been held in Portsmouth. | The News

Discussions have taken place between the MoD and unions - Nautilus International and the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union - but an offer has yet to be tabled. Seafarers have expressed their anger at demonstrations near Whale Island, saying they are “overworked, underpaid and undervalued”. Reports have been made that workers are being “harassed” while on annual leave to return to work early due to staff shortages.

Nautilus international director of organising Martyn Gray, 33, said: “Since Labour have come to power, they have ended several ongoing public sector disputes, except for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. This is yet another clear message to our members that they are undervalued by government, irrespective of party, despite their criticality to our nation’s national security and defence. Despite discussions with the Ministry of Defence, frustratingly we have not received a new and improved pay offer.”

Members of the RMT and Nautilus International unions went on strike on Merchant Navy Day over pay and conditions for Royal Fleet Auxiliary sailors. Talks have been held with the Ministry of Defence, but a pay offer has yet to be issued. Pictured is: (l-r) Martyn Gray, Olly Longden, Andy Rawlinson and Mark Brennan, striking in Wharf Road near Whale Island, Portsmouth, on September 3 | Sarah Standing (030924-837)

RFA personnel work alongside the Royal Navy on forward deployments in conflict zones and during other operations. They can out replenishment at sea tasks, keeping warships restocked, refuelled and ready for any situation. Nautilus previously said Royal Navy operations would be severely impacted if strikes continue.

“If government is not willing to listen to the gravely felt frustration and anger of RFA employees, we are left with no other option but to escalate our action which will cause significant disruption to the service and the Royal Navy who are reliant on the support from the RFA,” Mr Gray added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not a situation we take lightly, but we will not stand by and allow government to dither and delay while our members continue to be overworked, underpaid and undervalued. We stand ready to put an offer to members that reflects the real term pay cut since 2010 and represents a pathway towards a future of Fair Pay. A fair offer on this basis will not only end this dispute but will also begin to end the persistent staffing crisis and help return the RFA to a long-term sustainable service.”

The RMT said its members will abstain from duties on strike days while ensuring essential safety protocols, including maintaining moorings and gangways, are strictly observed. Seafarers belonging to the union work as chefs and engine room staff. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The moderate demands of our members on pay must be heard and they need to be given a pay rise that recognises the important and often hazardous work they do all over the world. We will continue to campaign for a decent pay rise so we can bring this dispute to a conclusion.”