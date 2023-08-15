The couple have a close connection to the charity as they helped Joe when he was medically discharged from the Royal Marines with Complex PTSD as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2021, which he has spoken publicly about to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a climber and mountaineer who completed the dangerous Mount Everest climb in 2019 with 65 Degrees North and he is also the CEO of Climb2Recovery, which is a charity that supports seriously wounded service people and veterans through a year-round programme of adaptive climbing and mountaineering across the UK and Alps.

The Royal Marines Charity has appointed new ambassadors.

Joe said that The Royal Marines Charity “has done more to support me and my family since my injuries in 2017 than any other organisation” and since then he has volunteered,

fundraised, written impact reports and case studies and spoken at many formal events for the charity.

He said: “As an Ambassador, I am honoured and greatly looking forward to continuing to champion and bring attention to, the unparalleled and extremely valuable work of RMA-The Royal Marines Charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his struggles, his loving wife Amy has been by his side and Joe has credited her as being the most important person in his recovery.

She is a Chartered Town Planner with a MSc in Town Planning at Winchester City Council and during her singing with the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir, she recorded three albums and performed with the Commonwealth Band at Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee in 2012.