On Sunday, May 22, 16 gigs took part from across the south to race in The Cockleshell Challenge from Langstone Harbour entrance, past Lumps Fort and the Cockleshell Memorial, then round Horse Sand Fort and back; a seven-mile row taking about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The challenge is an open water rowing event run by the Eastney Cruising Association in Portsmouth.

The teams raised cash to support The Royal Marines charity, who support sailors, marines and their families through life and raised £545 on the day.

Bob Evans, gig section treasurer, said: ‘It was a glorious day for our club’s annual open event for coastal rowing gigs.

‘ECA has three, six-seat Cornish Pilot Gigs. We row in Langstone Harbour and the Solent for fitness, fun and occasional racing right through the year. Anyone who’d like to come and have a go is very welcome.

‘This year we were particularly happy to welcome a team from the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre, Plymouth.’

The Cockleshell Challenge was founded in 2017 to commemorate the Second World War events of the Royal Marines Cockleshell Heroes who were based at Portsmouth and their training ground at Eastney.

Eastney Cruising Association was founded in 1958 and has grown steadily in size. It occupies a site of about two acres at the entrance to Langstone Harbour with a clubhouse, galley and bar.