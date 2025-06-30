Three hovercraft vessels and parts have been sold to Pakistan in a bid to generate income.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials have agreed a deal to sell the three crafts and associated spares, after they were decommissioned in 2021. Refurbishment work to rejuvenate the Landing Craft Air Cushion (Light) (LCAC(L)) hovercraft started in 2022.

Three Royal Marines hovercraft have been sold to the Pakistan Navy. | MoD

Commodore Richard Whalley, head of exports and sales at Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), said: “This sale continues a long history of excellent defence equipment sales with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and reaffirms our positive defence relations. By transferring these proven assets, we are supporting the Pakistan Navy’s ability to enhance its coastal and amphibious operations, supporting our shared goal of maintaining global security as well as providing a return for the UK’s defence budget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key part of DE&S is selling decommissioned capabilities through government to government deals and other methods to generate revenue from surplus defence equipment. The LCAC(L) can traverse both land and water. It can offer the Pakistan Navy a highly mobile, shallow‑water operational capability for missions such as coastal patrol, humanitarian assistance, and rapid deployment operations.

A Pakistan Navy spokesperson said: “The Pakistan Navy values its defence cooperation with the UK. This is evident through joint exercises, training exchanges, defence acquisitions and collaborative efforts in maritime security. Our recent acquisition of hovercraft from the UK will enhance our defence capabilities, particularly in maritime security and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations.”

A handover event was held in London as part of the deal. Griffon Marine Support were awarded a contract to refurbish the craft before the sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Pountney, Head of Griffon Marine Support, added: “It has been a pleasure working alongside the DE&S Exports & Sales Team and the DE&S Boats Team – who we have supported for the past seven years with maintenance, refits, and mid-life upgrades – to prepare the hovercraft for sale to our long-standing customer, the Pakistan Navy. We are proud of this collaboration and look forward to continuing our in-service support for both UK boats and the Pakistan Navy.”

DE&S have facilitated the sale of two Portsmouth-based Royal Navy ships, including HMS Monmouth and HMS Bristol.