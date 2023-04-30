Royal Navy: 12 photos of sailors preparing for guard of honour at King's coronation
Royal Navy sailors are hard at work preparing for the King’s coronation.
As previously reported in The News, rehearsals have been taking place at Whale Island in Portsmouth for the coronation in London, with more than 900 naval personnel set to march in the guard of honour.
The band drummers have been kitted out with a new drum for the occasion featuring the royal cypher and the King’s crown.
Our photographer, Sarah Standing, was invited to photograph the rehearsals – here are the pictures she took.
Page 1 of 3