News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007
10 minutes ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
3 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
3 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
21 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
22 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday

Royal Navy: 12 photos of sailors preparing for guard of honour at King's coronation

Royal Navy sailors are hard at work preparing for the King’s coronation.

By David George
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 12:53 BST

As previously reported in The News, rehearsals have been taking place at Whale Island in Portsmouth for the coronation in London, with more than 900 naval personnel set to march in the guard of honour.

SEE ALSO: 'Sensitive' documents about HMS Anson left inside Wetherspoons pub

The band drummers have been kitted out with a new drum for the occasion featuring the royal cypher and the King’s crown.

Our photographer, Sarah Standing, was invited to photograph the rehearsals – here are the pictures she took.

Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's coronation ceremony.

1. Coronation rehearsals

Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's coronation ceremony. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Rear admiral Jude Terry OBE, Royal Navy, director people and training.

2. Coronation rehearsals

Rear admiral Jude Terry OBE, Royal Navy, director people and training. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's coronation ceremony.

3. Coronation rehearsals

Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's coronation ceremony. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's coronation ceremony.

4. Coronation rehearsals

Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's coronation ceremony. Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Royal NavyLondonPortsmouth