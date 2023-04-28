Royal Navy: Sailors prepare for 'magnificent' privilege in guard of honour at King's Coronation

More than 900 naval personnel will march in London for the King's coronation, with 60 taking part in the tri-service guard of honour.

The personnel have been making final drill rehearsals with the Royal Marines Band Plymouth at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: HMS Dauntless put through her paces in gruelling training exercises

Rehearsals took place at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, for the King's Coronation ceremony. Picture: Sarah Standing (280423-7140)

The band drummers have been kitted out with a new drum for the occasion featuring the royal cypher and the King’s crown.

Lieutenant Victoria Rogers, 48, from Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute, said that she would be following in the footsteps of her late father, Trevor Rogers, who took part in the Queen’s coronation while serving in the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by her father, she had wanted to join the Army but the King’s Troop was not taking women at the time so she joined the Royal Navy as an environmental health officer in 2019 having been in the reserves for seven years.

She said: ‘We grew up hearing all his stories and everything about the coronation when he actually did it, I never thought I would get the chance so to actually be in the services whilst this is occurring and to be chosen to carry the Colour is more than I ever could possibly have imagined.

Rear admiral Jude Terry OBE, Royal Navy, director people and training. Picture: Sarah Standing (280423-7179)

‘I was a bit of a daddy’s girl, I am sure he is watching me from somewhere and making him proud and to be able to walk in his footsteps is brilliant. It’s a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am so excited, so proud and so honoured to be part of this event which is so magnificent. ‘The guys and girls have been working so hard and tirelessly, everyone is in good humour, lots of smiles and lots of excitement and everyone is so aware of the honour to be part of this.’

Rear Admiral Jude Terry, the navy’s director of people and training, said: ‘They feel immense pride to be showcasing the Royal Navy on behalf of His Majesty the King on what will be such an international and memorable day.