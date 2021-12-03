The carrier will soon be returning home to Portsmouth after her first operational mission – having departed in May and spent seven months at sea.

In honour of this, we have pulled together a number of facts you might not know about HMS Queen Elizabeth.

1. Two HMS Queen Elizabeth's a century apart The first HMS Queen Elizabeth was completed 100 years before the launch of the new one

2. The 'ski jump' The take-off ramp is officially called the 'ski-jump'

3. How high are the ski-jumps? The ski-jumps are 6 metres high

4. World first design The Queen Elizabeth Class are the first aircraft carriers in the world to incorporate a twin-island design, which separates command of the ship from flying operations and increases survivability