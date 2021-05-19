More than a hundred people gathered in the Round Tower and along the walls around Old Portsmouth to show their support for the ship and her crew as she returned to the city at 5.45pm this afternoon.

Among the crowds were proud parents Steve and Christine McLenaghan, who were flying a St George’s Cross flag to show their admiration for their daughter, Jessica, serving onboard as an aircraft engineering technician.

Proud dad Steve said: ‘Knowing she’s onboard, I feel a mixture of pride and concern. But overwhelmingly it’s pride.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives back at Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘To live in Portsmouth and watch ships go out and watch your daughter go out on one – it’s surreal.’

Jessica’s grandfather, Gerald, served for 22 years as a welder in the army’s Royal Engineers, and was ‘thrilled’ that his daughter was on the cusp of a round-the-world deployment.

The 76-year-old said: ‘It’s a tremendous thrill that she is following in the tradition of serving in the armed services.

Steve McLenaghan and Gerald McLenaghan came out to support Steve's daughter, Jessica, who is serving onboard the aircraft carrier.

‘I know what a great life I had for 22 years in the army.’

But the veteran recognised the risks and sacrifices those in the services face.

He added: ‘There are concerns, of course. My grandson wanted to join the army during (the Afghanistan war) and I put him off the idea.

‘But I don’t think HMS Queen Elizabeth is putting itself in much danger, and the carrier seems well protected.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth this afternoon with a large crowd in Old Portsmouth welcoming her home .

The family said they were proud that Jessica’s twin sister, Amy, was also embarking on a career in the Royal Navy, with the 18-year-old undertaking air engineering technician training at HMS Sultan in Gosport.

Having crowds come out to show the city’s pride for the ship and its crew meant ‘a huge amount’ to families with loved ones onboard, according to Marion Jones, whose son-in-law Steven Thewlis is a chef on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Marion said: ‘Portsmouth does a great job of supporting families in the Royal Navy.

‘We always see people out.

‘It’s a fantastic site. It’s amazing how it towers over the buildings as it comes in.’

Queen Elizabeth’s return comes after she carried out her final exercise with her carrier strike group ahead of her maiden mission.

Known as Exercise Strike Warrior, the drill involved more than 20 warships, three submarines and 150 aircraft from 11 nations.

It is anticipated that Queen Elizabeth will set sail for next week to start the first leg of her 28-week mission, which will see the carrier sailing to the Mediterranean, Gulf and Indo-Pacific region.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron