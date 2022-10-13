News you can trust since 1877
Royal Navy: Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to return to Portsmouth today after USA mission

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to return to Portsmouth today following her latest mission.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Royal Navy flagship set off to the USA on September 7 to take part in exercises in the USA coast.

Families and well-wishers lined up the walls of Portsmouth Harbour to see her off.

Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth to take place of her sister s...
HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth September 7, 2022. Pictured: People waving at HMS Queen Elizabeth as it goes past the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

HMS Queen Elizabeth took the place of her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales, after a coupling on its starboard propeller shaft broke.

The £3bn aircraft carrier has now reached the dry dock in Rosyth – her birthplace – for essential repairs.

HMS Queen Elizabeth visited Virginia and New York while in North America.

She was accompanied on her deployment by submarine-hunting frigate HMS Richmond.

The Atlantic Future Forum was hosted on board.

According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to arrive at 2.45pm today.

