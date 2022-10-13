The Royal Navy flagship set off to the USA on September 7 to take part in exercises in the USA coast.

Families and well-wishers lined up the walls of Portsmouth Harbour to see her off.

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth September 7, 2022. Pictured: People waving at HMS Queen Elizabeth as it goes past the Round Tower, Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

HMS Queen Elizabeth took the place of her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales, after a coupling on its starboard propeller shaft broke.

The £3bn aircraft carrier has now reached the dry dock in Rosyth – her birthplace – for essential repairs.

HMS Queen Elizabeth visited Virginia and New York while in North America.

She was accompanied on her deployment by submarine-hunting frigate HMS Richmond.

The Atlantic Future Forum was hosted on board.

According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to arrive at 2.45pm today.

