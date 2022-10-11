HMS Prince of Wales is sailing through the Scottish waters as she makes her way to dry-dock in Rosyth.

Sailors onboard the aircraft carrier captured the points at which the 184ft tall ship sailed underneath Forth Road Bridge, Queensferry Crossing, and the red Forth Bridge.

In a social media post, a representative on the £3.1bn ship said: ‘Returning to our birthplace...the fastest and safest way to be repaired and returned to carrier operations.’

Inspections by divers and engineers found that the Nato flagship’s 33-ton starboard propeller had malfunctioned with a coupling holding it in place breaking.

HMS Prince of Wales as she sails underneath the iconic Forth Bridge.

He said: ‘Royal Navy divers have inspected the starboard shaft of the ship and the adjacent areas and they have confirmed there is significant damage to the shaft on the propeller and some superficial damage to the rudder but no damage to the rest of the ship.

‘Our initial assessment has shown that coupling that joins the final two sections of the shaft has failed.’