Sophisticated new electronic warfare systems for the Royal Navy aircraft carriers have been tested ahead of their installation.

Dr Allan Paterson, Maritime Electronic Warfare Team Leader of the Defence, Equipment and Security’s arm of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said: “The Royal Navy has invested in an ambitious programme to deliver modern electronic warfare capabilities that will help its surface warships keep the UK and its allies safe around the world.

“It’s fantastic to see the first MEWSIC system being delivered by DE&S and our industry partners, so that this crucial phase of testing and evaluation can be carried out and the capabilities of MEWSIC can be proven.”

New Electronic Warfare System to be installed on HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. | POPhot Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy

MEWSIC provides a sensor upgrade to the warships and will replace the existing electronic warfare systems. These set-ups are integral to keeping enemy forces and threats at bay, housing anti-ship missiles and other weaponry. An electronic warfare system allows enemy targets - as well as their equipment and movement - to be identified. This helps sailors plan on how to proceed and conduct their operations.

The first production model of MEWSIC is being built at the Elbit Systems UK facility, with the updated combat management software system being produced at the Portsdown Technology Park in Portsmouth. MEWSIC is one half of the overarching upgrade to the surface fleets electronic warfare capability under the Maritime Electronic Warfare Programme (MEWP). The other is the trainable Ancilia decoy missile launcher, a £135m piece of weaponry that swivels rapidly and adjusts the angle the rounds are fired to maximise their effectiveness.

This allows sailors to fire without manoeuvring the ships themselves. Combining this with MEWSIC helps sailors respond to threats with the right equipment at the right time. Decoy rounds still need to be loaded and unloaded. Electronic warfare specialists having been carrying out tests on how to best use the systems ahead of their installation. Two Ancilia systems will be fitted to Type 26, 31 and 45 warships.