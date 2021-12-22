HMS Queen Elizabeth leading a task group during her mission to the Indo-Pacific and back again. Photo: Royal Navy Pictured: From front to back are HMS Queen Elizabeth, HMS Defender, HMS Richmond, HNLMS Evertsen, RFA Tidespring and RFA Fort Victoria in formation ready to wave off American warship the USS The Sullivans. USS THE SULLIVANS DEPARTS THE UK CARRIER STRIKE GROUP On 19th October 2021, USS The Sullivans departs the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group to head back to the United States of America. HMS Queen Elizabeth, HMS Defender, HNLMS Evertsen, HMS Richmond, RFA Tidespring and RFA Fort Victoria lined up to wave off USS The Sullivans. The Strike Group includes ships from the United States Navy, The Dutch Navy, and Marines from the US Marine Corps. As well as UK Frigates, Destroyers two RFA supply ships and air assets from 617 Sqn, 820 NAS, 815 NAS and 845 NAS. This will be the largest deployment of Fifth Generation Fighter Jets in history.

The Tory MP’s comments come after the triumphant return of the UK carrier strike group from the region earlier this month.

The seven-month odyssey to the Orient involved more than 3,000 British military personnel and was spearheaded by Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

However, in the days after the mighty naval flotilla’s return, Labour MP Kevin Jones – who sits on the cross-party defence committee at Westminster – demanded to know whether the Ministry of Defence had ‘defined the regular drumbeat of the carrier strike group operations in the Indo-Pacific’.

Responding, Mr Heappey said: ‘The UK is committed to a greater persistent presence in the Indo Pacific.

‘This year's carrier strike group deployment to the Indo Pacific is just one example of the more confident, UK-led, highly technological, and internationally partnered effort to strengthen our alliances and national interests in a region critical to global peace and prosperity.’

He added Portsmouth-based patrol ships HMS Spey and Tamar are already in the region, ‘where they will remain, forward-deployed on a permanent basis’.

In 2023, they will be joined by the navy’s littoral response group, which will also be forward-deployed in the Far East.

The group is made of amphibious assault ships, Royal Marines and other naval vessels and can be deployed on operations at short notice.

This group could also be supported by British aircraft carriers and their task groups.