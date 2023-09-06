Watch more videos on Shots!

Grant Shapps was assigned to the post on August 31 after his predecessor Ben Wallace MP resigned. Mr Wallace made no secrets about wanting a higher budget for the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF.

He referenced it in his resignation letter, stating that funds for defence should not be considered a “discretionary spend” and urged prime minister Rishi Sunak to increases his support for the military. Mr Shapps, a Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield and former energy secretary, said he would fight for more defence spending but “in his own way”.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps on August 31, 2023, Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images.

The 54-year-old told Sky News: “Well, look, I am now in charge of the Ministry of Defence and as the Secretary of State, of course, I will always fight my corner. The amount that we’re spending, the proportion of our gross domestic product that we’re spending on defence, is on the rise.

"And we’ve already said that we want to see that, over the long term as conditions allow, to go up to 2.5 per cent. So I fully support that. I think it’s very important that we are protected as a nation, but also that we’re doing our part around the world to help the world be better protected.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out an Autumn statement on November 22, which may set out changes on the government’s defence spending. Mr Shapps added: “I’ll do it in my own way.

“I’ve spoken before about my desire to see a higher defence budget, well before being in this role.” Mr Shapps has been criticised for assuming the role while having a lack of experience in the military – with some saying he lacks vital knowledge.

He said only two of the last 15 defence secretaries have a military background. “We have a civilian government and rightly we put civilians in charge of it,” the politician added.

“I think that the Ministry of Defence will benefit from having a hugely experienced secretary of state. I’m very pleased that our long-term aim is to raise it to 2.5 per cent and we have been increasing the defence expenditure.