Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The defence secretary has told the army, air force and Royal Navy they must not “indulge in inter-service rivalry” any longer.

John Healey praised personnel at the Rusi Land Warfare Conference for their “vital work” in the face of an “insecure world”. He stressed that the forces must be “fit to fight” to deal with any adversity.

“As this world becomes more dangerous, we are relying more heavily on your bravery and on your professionalism,” the Labour politician added. “But the principle of ‘one defence’ also becomes increasingly more important.

The Royal Navy, British Army and RAF have been accused of fighting amongst themselves by new defence secretary John Healey. | Carl Court/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The days that we can indulge in inter-service rivalry are over. We must be to fit to fight – not fight amongst ourselves. I really want to see the old rivalries left behind. I really want with you to establish a new era of UK defence. Because we know all three services face very serious challenges.” The MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough in South Yorkshire said the forces face various issues including “procurement waste, low morale, a recruitment and retention crisis and veterans who can’t access the services they deserve”. In the King’s Speech last week, the government announced a proposal to appoint an armed forces tsar to represent the military and their families.