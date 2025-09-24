The Week In Defence - sign up for free Royal Navy, Army and RAF email updates from Portsmouth News
Readers can already sign up to receive The News’ free newsletters featuring the latest daily headlines and sport updates - but now its expanding its defence coverage. The Week In Defence, produced by myself Freddie Webb, is a roundup of all the biggest stories concerning the Royal Navy and armed forces.
As a reader, you’ll already be aware of our extensive coverage on the defence sector. From Royal Navy deployments and the state of the fleet, to the situation with Portsmouth’s military sites, veterans affairs, and defence policy, you’ll now be able to get all of these updates in one place.
Newsletters make staying up to date with latest headlines easy. Alongside the defence section of our website, to articles appearing on the defence section of the website, the biggest reports throughout the week will be included in the newsletter.
There will also be a weekly column concerning the most important topic of the past seven days. Expected to launch soon, The Week In Defence is your one stop for all things armed forces.
How to sign up to the Portsmouth News Week In Defence newsletter
- Go to the the The News newsletter page - www.portsmouth.co.uk/newsletter
- Type in your email address in the box at the top of the page.
- Tick the box next to the The Week in Defence with Freddie Webb. You can also sign up for other news and sports alerts.
- Scroll down and press the sign up button.
- That’s it
Thank you for supporting the defence coverage in Portsmouth. Any feedback about the armed forces stories or the defence newsletter can be sent to [email protected], or editor [email protected]