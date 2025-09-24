Getting the latest defence news and analysis is now going to be even easier thanks to the launch of our new free newsletter.

Readers can already sign up to receive The News’ free newsletters featuring the latest daily headlines and sport updates - but now its expanding its defence coverage. The Week In Defence, produced by myself Freddie Webb, is a roundup of all the biggest stories concerning the Royal Navy and armed forces.

As a reader, you’ll already be aware of our extensive coverage on the defence sector. From Royal Navy deployments and the state of the fleet, to the situation with Portsmouth’s military sites, veterans affairs, and defence policy, you’ll now be able to get all of these updates in one place.

The News Portsmouth is expanding its defence coverage by launching a brand new newsletter. The Week In Defence with Freddie Webb will begin soon, covering all aspects of the Royal Navy and armed forces. | Sarah Standing (220425-4938)

Newsletters make staying up to date with latest headlines easy. Alongside the defence section of our website, to articles appearing on the defence section of the website, the biggest reports throughout the week will be included in the newsletter.

There will also be a weekly column concerning the most important topic of the past seven days. Expected to launch soon, The Week In Defence is your one stop for all things armed forces.

How to sign up to the Portsmouth News Week In Defence newsletter

Go to the the The News newsletter page - www.portsmouth.co.uk/newsletter Type in your email address in the box at the top of the page. Tick the box next to the The Week in Defence with Freddie Webb. You can also sign up for other news and sports alerts. Scroll down and press the sign up button. That’s it

Thank you for supporting the defence coverage in Portsmouth. Any feedback about the armed forces stories or the defence newsletter can be sent to [email protected], or editor [email protected]