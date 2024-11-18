Royal Navy: Autonomous surface vessel trials held near Portsmouth Harbour with XV Patrick Blackett - when
King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth have issued a notice that operations will be carried out within the areas of Sandown and Hayling Bays. They start today and will last until Friday (November 22).
The notice said Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV) operations will be conducted using an ASV NavyX APAC vessel, with a safety ship attending close by. NAVYX APAC is an 8-metre grey coloured craft with a top speed of 30 knots. It will be controlled from XV Patrick Blackett, the Royal Navy’s experimental ship which is a testbed for new technologies.
The ship will act as the support craft for the autonomous vessel, with staff operators being able to intervene in the trials at any time. They will take place between 9am and 5pm. XV Patrick Blackett will be regularly seen in the waters around Portsmouth throughout the week.
Autonomous vessels have been tested regularly by Royal Navy personnel, with trials taking place in Portugal earlier this year.
