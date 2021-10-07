First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin is due to become the next head of Britain's armed forces. Pictured: First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin with future commando force wearing their new uniform. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Royal Navy boss was announced as the new chief of defence staff by prime minister this morning.

The Portsmouth-based sailor will take over from General Sir Nick Carter in the role, making him the first military chief to come from the navy since Admiral Sir Michael Boyce in 2001.

Announcing the move, Mr Johnson said: ‘Delighted to welcome Admiral Sir Tony Radakin as the next chief of defence staff. He’s been an outstanding military leader as First Sea Lord and chief of naval staff and I have every confidence he will be exceptional in his new role.’

Vice-Admiral Sir Ben Key, who led the Afghanistan evacuation and is in charge of all overseas military operations, will be promoted to Admiral and replace Sir Tony as First Sea Lord.

The contest for the new head of the armed forces has long been considered a two-horse race between Sir Tony, for his knowledge of the seas and General Sir Patrick Sanders, owing to his deep understanding of how to integrate cyber capabilities into the military.

Also in the running was General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the former head of the UK’s special forces.

Under Sir Tony leadership, the UK has seen two new aircraft carriers brought into service.

He also oversaw the deployment of one, HMS Queen Elizabeth, into the Indo-Pacific region.

Sir Tony was appointed to First Sea Lord in June 2019.

Commissioned in 1990, his operational service has involved the Iran/Iraq Tanker War, security duties in the Falklands, Nato embargo operations in the Adriatic, countering smuggling in Hong Kong and the Caribbean, and three command tours in Iraq, both ashore and at sea.

He has commanded from Lieutenant to Rear Admiral of ashore, afloat and international forces. This includes HMS Blazer, HMS Norfolk, the naval training team in Iraq, Portsmouth Naval Base, and commander of UK maritime forces and Nato’s high readiness maritime component commander.

He lives in Hampshire with his wife and four sons.

