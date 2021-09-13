The Royal Navy’s flagship became the first non-American warship to visit the port of Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture in almost 30 years.

During her stay in Japan, the Portsmouth-based Queen Elizabeth led a three-day military drill at sea.

Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi came aboard the Royal Navy carrier along with senior military figures from the Japan Self-Defense Force.

After departing Yokosuka, HMS Queen Elizabeth has now arrived back in Guam.

The carrier had previously stopped the USA island territory in August before sailing for South Korea and Japan.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Guam. Picture: HMS Queen Elizabeth/ Royal Navy via Twitter

HMS Queen Elizabeth will undergo scheduled maintenance while in port in Guam.

