Commander Claire Thompson and her 200-strong team of sailors and Royal Marines on board HMS Montrose have spent 2022 taking the fight to drug smugglers and terrorists in the Gulf, with the warship proving to be one of the Royal Navy’s most successful and effective warships this year. Four major drug busts have been scored by the crew, as well as the capture of two illegal weapons caches.

Now, as the ship’s captain, Cdr Thompson is in line to receive an OBE.

Commander Claire Thompson and crew from HMS Montrose after a successful drug bust. Picture: AB CS Henry Parks

The frigate is homeward bound, due back in Plymouth next month after more than four years away from the UK.

Cdr Thompson said: ‘I feel hugely privileged and extremely humbled by the news that I have been awarded an OBE. It is an incredible honour, and for me this award represents each and every one of my ship’s company and their hard work, professionalism and dedication whilst deployed on operations over significant periods of the last year.

‘The success of HMS Montrose over that period is well documented but the selfless commitment of the men and women who serve in her must be highlighted as without them none of that success is possible. In addition to those on board there are also the families and friends we leave behind, yet who support us wholeheartedly in our endeavours and therefore also deserve to be recognised in moments such as these.

‘I really cannot wait to get back to the UK next month for a homecoming that was always going to be good but with this news will now be truly very special.’

Commander Claire Thompson. Picture: Crown Copyright

Meanwhile, the senior officer who led Portsmouth warship HMS Queen Elizabeth and the UK Carrier Strike Group 49,000 nautical miles on their maiden operational deployment has been presented with the CBE.

Read Admiral Steve Moorhouse is recognised for his command of the international force of warships, F-35 Lightning jets, helicopters and a nuclear-powered submarine on their mission to the Indo-Pacific and back, during which they worked with 44 different nations, strengthening UK friendships across the globe.

He said: ‘Receiving this national recognition is humbling and I feel incredibly privileged. However, none of the successes we saw during Carrier Strike Group 21 and the inaugural HMS Queen Elizabeth deployment would have been possible without the truly exceptional commitment from the nearly three-and-a-half-thousand men and women who deployed with the Strike Group at the height of Covid-19.

‘Their professionalism, dedication, and resilience along with the unwavering support of our families underpinned all that we achieved.’

Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse. Picture: LPhot Rory Arnold

MBEs will also be given out to Chief Petty Officer Laura Perry and Warrant Officer 1 Clint Wheeler, both of whom also worked with HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group.