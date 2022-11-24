A total of 11 warships – including Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers – will see their firepower upgraded as the old Harpoon missile is replaced with the Kongsberg naval Strike Missile.

Travelling at speeds close to Mach 1, the 400kg missile can strike at enemies more than 100 miles away, evading detection by skimming over the sea’s surface and eluding enemy defences via evasive manoeuvres.

The Ministry of Defence has ordered the missile system as the interim replacement for the existing Harpoon, which reaches the end of its active life next year.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace announced the investment in the new weapon on a visit to Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

He said: ‘We have a long history of defence co-operation with Norway. This new agreement cements our partnership with one of our closest allies, whilst strengthening our Royal Navy with a new surface to surface strike capability.’

Norwegian minister of defence Bjørn Arild Gram added: ‘This is a significant task with an ambitious timeline. Both nations have established a designated team with a strong mandate to ensure the success of this common effort.

‘The Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is supporting the joint team with their expertise and the planned integration on the UK vessels.’

The Naval Strike Missile is already in service with three navies – the Norwegian, US and Polish – and lined up to be fitted to the warships of half a dozen more.

The Naval Strike Missile will plug the gap between Harpoon and the arrival of its permanent successor, which will become the Fleet’s premier long-range, heavy-duty anti-ship missile in 2028.

This next-generation missile will be fitted to the Royal Navy’s Type 26 frigates, currently under construction on the Clyde.