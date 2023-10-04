Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Navy Reservist Lieutenant Commander Tim Taylor shared the cockpit with his Air Force pilot sibling Paul – known as Giz. They flew a Texan T1 trainer which has a top speed of 316 knots.

The pair expertly handled the aircraft, performing aerobatic loops and rolling manoeuvres as they shot through the skies – contending with G forces up to six times the force of gravity. Tim said: “It was fantastic to fly with Giz again - our first turbo-prop flight together.

L to R: Tim and Paul after flying the Texan. Picture: Royal Navy..

"Low-level flying through Wales, then some aerobatics, what a great experience.” Tim has nearly 40 years experience in the cockpit following roles in the RAF and Fleet Air Arm.

He has previous flown Tornado F3 fighters in 25(F) Squadron during Operation Granby (also known as Desert Shield) during the Gulf War in 1991 and on Operation Deny Flight over Yugoslavia while being deployed 29(F) Squadron. He also flew Sea Harriers which were on loan to the RAF before switching to the Fleet Air Arm in 1999 after 15 years with the Air Force.

Tim has been a reservist in the air branch since 2003, which was recently renamed HMS Pegasus, and finally got chance to join his younger brother again. “We only achieved this through the great support from HMS Pegasus and RAF Valley,” he added, “Many thanks to all involved.”

L to R: Tim and Paul after flying the Hawk together in 2005. Picture: Royal Navy..

Paul is a flight lieutenant based at RAF Valley in Anglesey and is currently Qualified Flying Instructor on 72 Squadron. The pair have previously flown together in a Tornado F3, Sea Harrier, Hawk and a handful of civilian aircraft.

In his civilian career, Tim flies corporate jets with ACASS Ireland based at Farnborough. He decided to become a reserve to gain an insight into the Military Flying Training System and experience flying the Texan T1 turbo-prop basic fast jet training aircraft.