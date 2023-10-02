Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lieutenant Commander Bob Fleming expertly landed a US Coast Guard on the aircraft carrier’s flight deck. The MH-65E Dolphin aircraft to intercept drug smugglers and carry out other tasks.

Lt Cdr Fleming, Fleet Air Arm officer, is the first Royal Navy pilot to be on exchange with the USCG’s Helicopter Interdiction Squadron (HITRON). Over the past 18 months, he has been carrying out operations from the Coast Guard’s cutters, tracking and stopping go-fasts carrying illegal cargo.

He said: “HMS Prince of Wales invited HITRON aboard and we jumped on the opportunity for USCG pilots to experience landing on a UK carrier. It is something very rare for the USCG. Everyone enjoyed it immensely and we got some great photos.”

Lt Cdr Fleming has been deployed on counter drug trafficking operations in the East Pacific and Caribbean – previously piloting Wildcat helicopters with the Royal Navy. He is a qualified instructor in the Wildcat Maritime Force who’s worked with 825 and 815 Naval Air Squadrons.

The three HITRON helicopters aren’t the only American aircraft to land on Prince of Wales while on deployment. The flight deck has been abuzz with activity – the unique tiltrotor Osprey MV-22s (from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing), Super Stallions, UH1 Super Hueys and AH-1Z Vipers have all appeared at different times last week.

This is before a ten-day operation for the F-35 Lightning testing programme, with all the related kit and equipment being stored on the vessel. It is the first stage of three trial periods involving crewed and uncrewed aircraft.

United States Coast Guard Dolphins conduct night flying with HMS Prince Of Wales. Picture: LPhot Finn Stainer-Hutchins.

Wildcat crews are currently at HITRON’s base in Jacksonville, Florida, to carry out training exercises and battle against 900 horsepower tactical training boats in practice scenarios to intercept drug smugglers.

The Wildcat helicopter and crew carried out exercises throughout July and August with the Portsmouth-based warship HMS Dauntless – currently based in the Caribbean.