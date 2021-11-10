The drills took place on the warship on November 8 and replicated the emergency situations that could happen while at sea.

Crew from the Portsmouth-based Type-45 destroyer built up their teamworking skills, as they were joined by members of the Gibraltar fire and rescue service.

In a post on Twitter, HMS Dragon’s official account wrote: ‘FOR EXERCISE, FOR EXERCISE, FOR EXERCISE, FIRE FIRE FIRE!

‘Brilliant training exercise yesterday bringing more realism to the training of our ships crew and learning to integrate with external support services #Gibralter #Onfire #breathingfire.’

Matthew Payas, deputy chief fire officer for the Gibraltar fire and rescue service, responded to the post by tweeting: ‘Preventing, Protecting, Responding.

‘Thanks @MODGibraltar for allowing us to test our response capabilities to a simulated incident onboard @HMSDragon today. @GibraltarGov #proudtoserve.’

HMS Dragon has been at sea for a number of weeks, and has recently stopped off in the British overseas territory.

Earlier this month, the warship was part of a joint UK and French task group, conducting a series of attack and defence drills off the coast of Brittany.

Crew members from HMS Dragon have done several things since being in Gibraltar.

On November 8, 105 sailors raised money for The Royal British Legion by climbing 1380ft during the 4.4km ‘Rock Race.’

Senior naval personnel, including Commodore Steve Dainton, have also taken part in the 2021 Gibraltar Maritime Week conference.

The conference is currently ongoing and showcases the shipping and maritime services in the territory.

