Royal Navy: Decommissioned Portsmouth warship HMS Montrose among vessels up for sale for parts by MoD
Portsmouth-based HMS Montrose has been listed among other vessels for recycling and parts only by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The other ships are include HMS Monmouth, HMS Bristol and HMS Walney.
In a notice publicly available on the MoD website, the government agency said: “The Defence Equipment Sales Authority (DESA) are inviting expressions of interest for the sale of the Former HMS Monmouth, Montrose, Bristol and Walney for recycling only. They will be sold as four lots.
"The vessels are moored at HM Naval Base Portsmouth and will be sold from there. Expressions of interest will only be accepted from Recycling Companies that are included within the current European List of ship recycling facilities.”
Any parties interested in buying the ships have to complete a compliance form. HMS Montrose was given a honourable send-off at Portsmouth Naval Base on April 17 after over 30 years of service.
The Type 23 frigate was forward deployed in the Middle East for much of her lifetime – regularly being involved in narcotics busts, anti-piracy operations and safeguarding missions to protect merchant sea trade routes. One major missions involved intercepting a huge illegal shipment of weapons, with crew confiscating Iranian missiles believed to be bound for Yemen in July 2022.
HMS Montrose was originally launched on July 31, 1992, and was commissioned on June 2, 1994.
In total, she spent over 1,000 days at sea and has travelled over 4,000 miles in her lifetime.