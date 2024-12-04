Ships and submarines of various types and uses have been decommissioned since the beginning of 2020. They are usually cut from the fleet for safety reasons, due to treaty agreements, or if the equipment capabilities are considered obsolete and costly to maintain instead of investing in future technology.

Despite Type 26 and 31 warships being built in earnest to replace older counterparts, they are due to enter the fleet in the late 2020s and early 2030s.

Defence secretary John Healey announced on November 20 in parliament that cuts would be made to the Royal Navy fleet, which included HMS Northumberland, HMS Albion, HMS Bulwark and two Wave-class tankers.

The Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough said releasing these capabilities, and others, would save £150m over the next two years and £500m over the next five years - with the money remaining in the defence budget.

The UK is currently undergoing a Strategic Defence Review, which aims to evaluate the armed forces and procurement industry in the UK and make recommendations to bolster the nation’s security, making them strong at home and abroad. The cuts came as a surprise, as the review findings are not expected to be released until Spring 2025. Here are many of the ships and other vessels which have been decommissioned since 2020.

Royal Navy Decommissioned Ships Various ships and submarines have been taken out of the active fleet since 2020, with many vessels due to be decommissioned following a recent announcement by defence secretary John Healey.

HMS Bristol Portsmouth-based Type 82 destroyer, which served with distinction in The Falklands War, was decommissioned on on October 28, 2020. She has been sold and is due to be scrapped.

HMS Echo Multi-role hydrographic survey ship - decommissioned at HMNB Portsmouth on June 30, 2022. She could be used as the replacement for HMS Bristol as a Harbour Training Ship.