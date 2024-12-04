Royal Navy: Decommissioned ships and vessels lost to the fleet since 2020 with some due to be cut - pictures

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 17:25 BST

The Royal Navy fleet has gotten smaller since the start of the decade.

Ships and submarines of various types and uses have been decommissioned since the beginning of 2020. They are usually cut from the fleet for safety reasons, due to treaty agreements, or if the equipment capabilities are considered obsolete and costly to maintain instead of investing in future technology.

NOW READ - Strategic Defence Review addresses cuts

SEE ALSO - What happens when a ship is decommissioned

Despite Type 26 and 31 warships being built in earnest to replace older counterparts, they are due to enter the fleet in the late 2020s and early 2030s.

Defence secretary John Healey announced on November 20 in parliament that cuts would be made to the Royal Navy fleet, which included HMS Northumberland, HMS Albion, HMS Bulwark and two Wave-class tankers.

The Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough said releasing these capabilities, and others, would save £150m over the next two years and £500m over the next five years - with the money remaining in the defence budget.

The UK is currently undergoing a Strategic Defence Review, which aims to evaluate the armed forces and procurement industry in the UK and make recommendations to bolster the nation’s security, making them strong at home and abroad. The cuts came as a surprise, as the review findings are not expected to be released until Spring 2025. Here are many of the ships and other vessels which have been decommissioned since 2020.

Various ships and submarines have been taken out of the active fleet since 2020, with many vessels due to be decommissioned following a recent announcement by defence secretary John Healey.

1. Royal Navy Decommissioned Ships

Various ships and submarines have been taken out of the active fleet since 2020, with many vessels due to be decommissioned following a recent announcement by defence secretary John Healey. | RN

Photo Sales
Portsmouth-based Type 82 destroyer, which served with distinction in The Falklands War, was decommissioned on on October 28, 2020. She has been sold and is due to be scrapped.

2. HMS Bristol

Portsmouth-based Type 82 destroyer, which served with distinction in The Falklands War, was decommissioned on on October 28, 2020. She has been sold and is due to be scrapped. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Multi-role hydrographic survey ship - decommissioned at HMNB Portsmouth on June 30, 2022. She could be used as the replacement for HMS Bristol as a Harbour Training Ship.

3. HMS Echo

Multi-role hydrographic survey ship - decommissioned at HMNB Portsmouth on June 30, 2022. She could be used as the replacement for HMS Bristol as a Harbour Training Ship. | Royal Navy

Photo Sales
Portsmouth-based Duke-class Type 23 frigate - decommissioning ceremony held at HMNB Portsmouth on April 17, 2023. Her future is uncertain after receiving no bids when put out for tender.

4. HMS Montrose

Portsmouth-based Duke-class Type 23 frigate - decommissioning ceremony held at HMNB Portsmouth on April 17, 2023. Her future is uncertain after receiving no bids when put out for tender. | Sarah Standing (170423-1988)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Royal NavyParliamentMinistry of DefenceLabourGovernment
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice