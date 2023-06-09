Royal Navy: Defence giant BAE Systems awarded £270m radar system contract securing hundreds of jobs
The company has been granted a ten-year deal worth £270 million to support the Navy’s three main radar systems. Every major vessel from the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers to the Type 45 destroyers features at least one of the systems – designed and built by BAE Systems.
The business, which carries out work in Portsmouth, Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, Great Baddow in Essex and Hillend, near Edinburgh, said 400 highly-skilled British jobs have now been secured.
The £270m support contract by the Ministry of Defence, which replaces a number of existing deals, will see BAE Systems engineers provide maintenance support and upgrade existing radars. This includes rolling out technology upgrades to systems already in use, and those being installed on the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 frigates, which the company is currently building in Glasgow.
The MoD and BAE Systems are jointly investing a further £50 million to develop the next generation of radar technology which the Royal Navy requires to tackle emerging threats, including ballistic missiles and drones. Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge said: ‘Equipping our armed forces with the latest technology to counter emerging threats is critical to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of our fleet and personnel.
‘Securing hundreds of jobs across the UK, this contract is a boost for the UK supply chain and lets our adversaries know we are equipped, prepared and ready. Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ Maritime Services business, said: ‘This is a pivotal moment for UK radar technology development.
SEE ALSO: Defence firm BAE systems scoops £1.3bn deal to maintain Royal Navy fleet and base in Portsmouth
‘This contract secures a decade of investment into a critical capability for the UK armed forces. It also allows us to evolve future radar technology with the MoD to sustain maritime air dominance and vital radar development skills and experience in the UK.’
As part of the contract, new support roles in engineering and project management have been created, as well as additional investment in the UK supply chain of small and medium sized firms and high-tech suppliers.