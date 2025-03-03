The home of the Royal Navy has been branded as an “engine for defence jobs” ahead of plans to increase military spending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Eagle MP, minister for defence procurement, visited HMNB Portsmouth and held talks with various manufacturing firms during in the city on Friday (February 28). This happened after prime minister Sir Keir Starmer announced plans to increase armed forces spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with the government facing pressure to reveal plans ahead of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) being published.

HMNB Portsmouth has been branded as an "engine for defence jobs". Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, visited Portsmouth on February 28, 2025, after the government announced plans to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027. | Contributed

Portsmouth MPs Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin joined Ms Eagle during a tour of the naval base - with its future capabilities being discussed. Mr Morgan said: “In the heart and home of the Royal Navy, it is clear HMNB Portsmouth is fizzing full of potential to be an engine for defence jobs, new technology and skills training, strengthening our national security while driving growth in our city’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Eagle to the Naval Base to discuss the base’s bright, long-term future. The Naval Base has been an integral part of our city for centuries. I will continue working with the Minister to ensure it is an integral part of our country’s national security for centuries to come.”

Ms Eagle, Labour MP for Liverpool Garston, held a roundtable with Portsmouth businesses at the Standard Aero base in Airport Service Road, Copnor. The government’s Defence Industrial Strategy was discussed, with the policy aiming to support small to medium sized defence firms by awarding them contracts in the defence supply chain. This would allow businesses to provide materials for constructions projects organised by the Royal Navy, Army and RAF.

HMNB Portsmouth has been branded as an "engine for defence jobs". Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, visited Portsmouth on February 28, 2025, after the government announced plans to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027. | Contributed

HMNB Portsmouth has been branded as an "engine for defence jobs". Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, visited Portsmouth on February 28, 2025, after the government announced plans to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027. | Royal Navy

“Portsmouth has been a cornerstone of Britain’s maritime and defence industries for generations,” Ms Eagle said. “I’ve had very positive engagement with businesses in the city to inform the government’s Defence Industrial Strategy – work that is key to the Plan for Change, ensuring the defence sector delivers growth for every region of the UK.

“The increased spending announced by the Prime Minister will sustain our competitive industry, supporting highly skilled jobs and apprenticeships across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has described the spending plans as the biggest investment in defence since the Cold War. Tensions with Russia have risen amid Moscow’s continued invasion of Ukraine, with the UK and Europe expected to take a leading role in supporting Kyiv ahead of any prospective peace talks. The prime minister said the government has set an ambition to reach three per cent of GDP on defence in the next parliament, but little details have been released. In 2023-2024, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) spent £7.1bn in the South East of England.