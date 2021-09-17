Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon sets sail from Portsmouth to test her weapons after upgrades

A HI-TECH Royal Navy destroyer has returned to sea to test her firepower after a series of upgrades.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:37 pm

HMS Dragon set sail from Portsmouth Naval Base following an overhaul to the ship’s systems over the summer.

The £1bn Type 45 is now undergoing a series of ‘trials and gunnery’ tests to ‘re-calibrate’ its weapons systems and test out its upgrades, the ship said on Twitter,

The move comes as Dragon’s sister ship HMS Daring departed Portsmouth this week to carry out a major upgrade of her power and propulsion system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

HMS Dragon pictured in Portsmouth.

It was the first time in four years the ship left the confines of the city’s naval base.

HMS DragonRoyal NavyPortsmouth