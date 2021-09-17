Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon sets sail from Portsmouth to test her weapons after upgrades
A HI-TECH Royal Navy destroyer has returned to sea to test her firepower after a series of upgrades.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:37 pm
HMS Dragon set sail from Portsmouth Naval Base following an overhaul to the ship’s systems over the summer.
The £1bn Type 45 is now undergoing a series of ‘trials and gunnery’ tests to ‘re-calibrate’ its weapons systems and test out its upgrades, the ship said on Twitter,
The move comes as Dragon’s sister ship HMS Daring departed Portsmouth this week to carry out a major upgrade of her power and propulsion system.
It was the first time in four years the ship left the confines of the city’s naval base.