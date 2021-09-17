HMS Dragon set sail from Portsmouth Naval Base following an overhaul to the ship’s systems over the summer.

The £1bn Type 45 is now undergoing a series of ‘trials and gunnery’ tests to ‘re-calibrate’ its weapons systems and test out its upgrades, the ship said on Twitter,

The move comes as Dragon’s sister ship HMS Daring departed Portsmouth this week to carry out a major upgrade of her power and propulsion system.

HMS Dragon pictured in Portsmouth.