A series of “controlled underwater explosions” were made by Royal Navy divers conducting an exercise in the Solent.

King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth reports that a military training exercise took place off Ryde Sands, Isle of Wight, this morning (October 9). A 500-metre exclusion zone was set-up for nearby maritime vessels.

The explosions were carried out as part of a training drill by the Diving and Threat Exploitation Group (DTEG). A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The exercise tests explosive techniques and equipment in a maritime environment.

“There are a variety of training exercises to ensure the team's skills are maintained for future tasking.”

Royal Navy divers joined counterparts from across NATO in Iceland for underwater explosion exercises. Personnel from Portsmouth were involved. | Royal Navy

Nato training near Iceland

The exercise follows on from Portsmouth DTEG personnel training with Nato allies off the coast of Iceland. They participated in drills alongside militaries from 17 nations - US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Nordic countries, and others.

More than 500 participants came together for a two-week exercise that focused on realistic and complex scenarios involving vehicle-borne bombs, remotely-detonated devices and post-blast analysis. Training IEDs were destroyed using live demolitions.

The aim of the exercise, hosted by the Icelandic Coast Guard, was to give teams the chance to learn from each other. Given the threats made to undersea cables and other infrastructure in Europe, diving teams will be tested on their skills on a regular basis.

Royal Navy divers joined counterparts from across NATO in Iceland for underwater explosion exercises. Some of the tests dealt with homemade bombs. | Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Chris Forster, officer in charge of the Delta Squadron contingent, said: "Exercise Northern Challenge 25 in Keflavik, Iceland, allowed Delta Squadron to demonstrate our diving and Explosive Ordnance Disposal expertise in a realistic and demanding environment.

“The scenarios were tailored to reflect the contemporary threats a NATO task force could face, providing an invaluable opportunity to enhance our interoperability, refine our skills and ensure we remain ready to respond to complex challenges alongside our allies."

Exercise Northern Challenge saw the various EOD teams use advanced tools including bomb suits, digital x-ray systems and remotely-piloted drones to locate, identify and neutralise explosive threats. The scenarios replicated real-world environments, forcing teams to work together for intelligence exploitation, technical procedures and rapid decision-making under pressure and often with tight timelines.