Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Perturbed dockyard workers left in the cold by ongoing contract discussions that could risk their jobs have voted for industrial action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Prospect union working in Portsmouth Harbour have voted to strike amid an ongoing row between their employer Serco Maritime and the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The labour group said they balloted members over Serco’s refusal to engage with its members over an “afloat services” contract valued at £250m.

The deal covers all towage activities, bunkering and watering, tank cleaning, passenger services, trials work, munitions and nuclear safety activities for the Royal Navy - key infrastructure tasks which allows the force to carry out its duties. With the government looking to secure a contract on reduced terms, it has been mooted that 50 jobs could be at risk across Portsmouth, Faslane in Scotland and Devonport in Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dockyard workers in Portsmouth have voted to strike due to an ongoing contract row between the Ministry of Defence and Serco for tug and other infrastructure services. Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth Harbour with a tug escort. | Alex Shute

“Our members don’t want to take industrial action but we need to be engaged on the new contract or there is a real danger that our fleet will not get the support it needs to function properly,” Senior Deputy General Secretary of Prospect, Sue Ferns, said. “We are working with members to agree next steps, dates and the form of industrial action. We are also seeking an immediate meeting with the employer to try to work out a satisfactory way forward.”

The work carried out by dockyard workers for the force allows them to maintain a Continuous At Sea Deterrent (CASD), involving the deployment of all Royal Navy ships including HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. This is carried out on a day-to-day basis, 24/7 and 365 days a year. Delays to towing and other activities could disrupt operations and limit the usage of the fleet.

Out of all the Prospect union members who voted, 87 per cent voted in favour of strike action (with 13 per cent against). A total of 96 per cent called for action short of a strike, with the turnout being over the required limit to decide to take industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ferns added: “We do not believe that the complexity of this contract has been taken into account by any party to the current decision process (Single Source Supplier). It is concerning that this Government is using the last Government’s discredited procurement method when it should be looking at the wider benefits of a contract and not just baseline notional cost.”

Serco Maritime was awarded the contract in 2022, which was due to last for 27 months from December 2022. The MoD holds an option to extend the contract for up to six months. The company has worked with the Royal Navy for 25 years, assisting the movement of ships in and out of the harbour. A team of 650 mariners and engineers provide the services across six sites - maintaining just under 100 tugs and other vessels.

When asked how the contract negotiations are progressing, and if a resolution is in sight, a spokesperson said: “We are working in partnership with the MoD on the proposals for this contract." The Royal Navy and MoD have been approached for comment.