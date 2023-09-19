Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The publication added that an intended two-year refit was due to take place to extend her lifespan, but this was shelved due to “prohibitive costs” and the deteriorating condition of the vessel.

NOW READ: HMS Westminster involved in major firepower exercise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Westminster is currently in Devonport, Plymouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090819-2834)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a question tabled to the House of Commons on September 4, John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Deane, asked secretary of state for defence James Cartlidge what the current status of HMS Westminster was and if the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had made a decision about about her modernisation.

Mr Cartlidge, a Conservative MP for South Suffolk, said: “HMS Westminster remains in Devonport dockyard and is part of a modernisation programme being implemented to all Type 23s that are in upkeep. We do not disclose the fine detail of forward availability forecasts to preserve the operational security of the Fleet.”

SEE ALSO: HMS Montrose put up for sale

The UK Defence Journal said the Type-23 frigate was moved from the Frigate Support Centre to 4 Basin – which could signal she is up for a long-term lay-up which may lead to disposal. The warship played a vital role in Operation Atlantic Thunder 22 in September 2022.

Two harpoons were discharged while crew worked alongside US forces to sink the decommissioned American frigate USS Boone.