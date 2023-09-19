Royal Navy: Doubts surround future of Portsmouth frigate HMS Westminster amid concerns over refit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Queries have been brought up in the House of Commons about HMS Westminster. According to the UK Defence Journal, reports were made regarding the Type 23’s refit,
The publication added that an intended two-year refit was due to take place to extend her lifespan, but this was shelved due to “prohibitive costs” and the deteriorating condition of the vessel.
In a question tabled to the House of Commons on September 4, John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Deane, asked secretary of state for defence James Cartlidge what the current status of HMS Westminster was and if the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had made a decision about about her modernisation.
Mr Cartlidge, a Conservative MP for South Suffolk, said: “HMS Westminster remains in Devonport dockyard and is part of a modernisation programme being implemented to all Type 23s that are in upkeep. We do not disclose the fine detail of forward availability forecasts to preserve the operational security of the Fleet.”
SEE ALSO: HMS Montrose put up for sale
The UK Defence Journal said the Type-23 frigate was moved from the Frigate Support Centre to 4 Basin – which could signal she is up for a long-term lay-up which may lead to disposal. The warship played a vital role in Operation Atlantic Thunder 22 in September 2022.
Two harpoons were discharged while crew worked alongside US forces to sink the decommissioned American frigate USS Boone.
Some older Royal Navy ships have been put up for sale by the MoD for parts, including HMS Montrose.