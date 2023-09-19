News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Royal Navy: Doubts surround future of Portsmouth frigate HMS Westminster amid concerns over refit

Speculation is rife about the future of a Portsmouth-based warship.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Queries have been brought up in the House of Commons about HMS Westminster. According to the UK Defence Journal, reports were made regarding the Type 23’s refit,

The publication added that an intended two-year refit was due to take place to extend her lifespan, but this was shelved due to “prohibitive costs” and the deteriorating condition of the vessel.

NOW READ: HMS Westminster involved in major firepower exercise

HMS Westminster is currently in Devonport, Plymouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090819-2834)HMS Westminster is currently in Devonport, Plymouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090819-2834)
HMS Westminster is currently in Devonport, Plymouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (090819-2834)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a question tabled to the House of Commons on September 4, John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Deane, asked secretary of state for defence James Cartlidge what the current status of HMS Westminster was and if the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had made a decision about about her modernisation.

Mr Cartlidge, a Conservative MP for South Suffolk, said: “HMS Westminster remains in Devonport dockyard and is part of a modernisation programme being implemented to all Type 23s that are in upkeep. We do not disclose the fine detail of forward availability forecasts to preserve the operational security of the Fleet.”

SEE ALSO: HMS Montrose put up for sale

The UK Defence Journal said the Type-23 frigate was moved from the Frigate Support Centre to 4 Basin – which could signal she is up for a long-term lay-up which may lead to disposal. The warship played a vital role in Operation Atlantic Thunder 22 in September 2022.

Two harpoons were discharged while crew worked alongside US forces to sink the decommissioned American frigate USS Boone.

Some older Royal Navy ships have been put up for sale by the MoD for parts, including HMS Montrose.

Related topics:Royal NavyPortsmouthHouse of Commons