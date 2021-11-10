The frigates were built to replace the navy’s Type 41 and Type 61 frigates and served throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s.

Eight Type 21 ships were built and all of them, bar HMS Amazon, took part in the Falklands War in 1982 as the 4th Frigate Squadron.

HMS Ardent and HMS Antelope were both lost during the conflict after being bombed by Argentine A-4 Skyhawks, sinking May 22 and May 24.

The Service on Remembrance Sunday morning held at The Portsmouth Naval Memorial on Southsea Common Picture: Malcolm Wells (133084-9966)

Now members of the association will be placing wreaths at the Stanley War Memorial and at the Naval Memorial in Southsea to mark the loss of their comrades.

Wreaths will also be laid at the Cenotaph in Whitehall and the National Memorial Arboretum, as well as the the Naval War Memorial in Chatham, and at the South Atlantic 1982 Memorial in Plymouth

And for the first time, led by member Derek Ross, the Type 21 Association will have a platoon of 65 men on parade and marching past The Cenotaph in Whitehall representing the organisation at the national memorial event.

Steve Parker, PR officer for the association, said: ‘Once again, members of the association will be remembering those no longer with us on this special day. We have members in Australia, the Falklands, America and numerous other countries who will all take time to remember lost comrades on Remembrance Sunday wherever they may be.’

Sunday’s event at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial will also remember those who have died in service of their nation, in war and peace.

Association chairman Morgan Phillips said: ‘The Type 21 ships will once again be represented both nationally and internationally and I am very proud that once again our memorials at the National Memorial Arboretum will form part of the national Remembrance services.’

The full Type 21 class was made up of ships HMS Amazon, HMS Alacrity, HMS Ardent, HMS Antelope, HMS Ambuscade, HMS Avenger, HMS Arrow and HMS Active.

Veterans of the Type 21 class can still join the association by visiting the group’s website at type21club.org

