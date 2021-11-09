Southsea crash: Portsmouth man, 20, arrested over dangerous driving as pedestrian, 76, dies after being hit by motorbike
A MAN from Portsmouth has been arrested after an elderly pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a motorbike in Southsea.
Hampshire police were called yesterday afternoon to Clarence Esplanade after a collision between a black Honda CBR motorcycle and a 76-year-old man at 2.19pm.
The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
A 20-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
Sergeant Jonathan Bates, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this difficult time.
‘The seafront was busy yesterday afternoon and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it.
‘We’d also like to hear from any drivers who have dash cam footage of the collision.
‘Your evidence could make the difference to our investigation.’
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210448459.