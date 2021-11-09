Hampshire police were called yesterday afternoon to Clarence Esplanade after a collision between a black Honda CBR motorcycle and a 76-year-old man at 2.19pm.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

A 20-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike and pedestrian have crashed in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sergeant Jonathan Bates, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this difficult time.

‘The seafront was busy yesterday afternoon and we would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the moments leading up to it.

‘We’d also like to hear from any drivers who have dash cam footage of the collision.

‘Your evidence could make the difference to our investigation.’

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210448459.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron