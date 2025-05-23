A potent weapons upgrade for British fighter jets has been pushed back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spear 3 air-to-surface missile capability is due to be fitted to F-35B fighter jets. Despite plans to have this enhancement installed in the near future, the project has been pushed back to the early 2030s.

F-35B fighter jets will be pushed to their limits as they will be deployed alongside the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: A stealth fighter flying off of the flagship's flight deck. | Royal Navy

Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the in-service and integration dates in a parliamentary written question. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said: “The Spear Capability 3 air-to-surface weapon programme is currently undergoing re-baselining, with a Review Note expected towards the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until that is approved, dates are considered draft and of low confidence. The estimated current timeline for in-service capability is expected to be early 2030s.”

What is the Spear 3 air-to-surface missile capability?

As reported in the UK Defence Journal, the missile upgrade was expected t enter service in 2025. challenges related to development and coordination with international partners prompted a reassessment, while integration with the F-35 jets also being delayed.

The RAF and the Royal Navy had had anticipated that Spear 3 would be fielded by the fourth quarter of 2028. A new timeline is expected to be finalised by the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spear 3 is an air-launched cruise missile developed by MBDA UK. Its designed to be used against mobile and relocatable targets from range. It’s 1.8m long and weighs under 90kg. The weapon is propelled using a Pratt & Whitney TJ-150 turbojet engine and has a range exceeding 140km.

Guidance systems are equipped with millimetre wave active radar homing, semi-active laser guidance, infrared homing, GPS-coupled inertial guidance, and a two-way data link for real-time targeting adjustments.

Spear 3 is one of the major components of the F-35B Lightning II upgrade programme, with testing also being carried out on the Euro Fighter Typhoon.