Spear 3 air-to-surface missile upgrade for F-35B fighter jets in Royal Navy and RAF ops pushed back - when
The Spear 3 air-to-surface missile capability is due to be fitted to F-35B fighter jets. Despite plans to have this enhancement installed in the near future, the project has been pushed back to the early 2030s.
Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty asked the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the in-service and integration dates in a parliamentary written question. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said: “The Spear Capability 3 air-to-surface weapon programme is currently undergoing re-baselining, with a Review Note expected towards the end of 2025.
“Until that is approved, dates are considered draft and of low confidence. The estimated current timeline for in-service capability is expected to be early 2030s.”
What is the Spear 3 air-to-surface missile capability?
As reported in the UK Defence Journal, the missile upgrade was expected t enter service in 2025. challenges related to development and coordination with international partners prompted a reassessment, while integration with the F-35 jets also being delayed.
The RAF and the Royal Navy had had anticipated that Spear 3 would be fielded by the fourth quarter of 2028. A new timeline is expected to be finalised by the end of 2026.
Spear 3 is an air-launched cruise missile developed by MBDA UK. Its designed to be used against mobile and relocatable targets from range. It’s 1.8m long and weighs under 90kg. The weapon is propelled using a Pratt & Whitney TJ-150 turbojet engine and has a range exceeding 140km.
Guidance systems are equipped with millimetre wave active radar homing, semi-active laser guidance, infrared homing, GPS-coupled inertial guidance, and a two-way data link for real-time targeting adjustments.
Spear 3 is one of the major components of the F-35B Lightning II upgrade programme, with testing also being carried out on the Euro Fighter Typhoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.