Nine sailors have made history by joining HMS Venturer, the lead vessel of five Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates. The new designs will be deployed around the globe by the end of the decade.

HMS Venturer will be led by Senior Naval Officer Commander Chris Cozens, with the crew eventually growing to over 100 when the ship joins the fleet.

The future Type 31 Frigate HMS Venturer, which is currently in build at Rosyth dockyard in Scotland and the first members of her ships company. Comprised of Commander Chris Cozens RN, (Senior Naval Officer) WO1 Neil Freeman RN, (Deputy Marine Engineering Officer) WO1 Pete Johnson RN, (Executive Warrant Officer) Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Samuel Carr, (CPO Above Water Weapons) CPO Jon Donovan, (CPO Supply Chain) CPO Graeme Coventry, (CPO Marine Engineer – M3 Group Head) Petty Officer Andrew Conway, (PO Communication Information Systems) and Leading Writer Andrew Fleming.

Their first task is to bring the 5,700-tonne warship – whose construction only began in September 2021 – to life; helping to write the ‘operators manual’ and the four other ships of the class. The Type 31s are designed for a wide variety of roles.

Each ship is drawing its name from an historic Royal Navy vessel whose deeds have served to inspire future generations of sailors; in Venturer’s case, she honours a WW2 submarine which famously torpedoed a German U-boat while both vessels were submerged. HMS Venturer is armed with Sea Ceptor air defence missiles, a 57mm and two 40mm guns, a 4D radar – brand new to the navy.

She will be carrying either a Wildcat or Merlin helicopter and up to three sea boats. The vessel will be delivering a range of security tasks.

Type 31s are one of two classes of frigate under construction by the force. They will conduct duties around the globe such as curbing drugs trafficking in the Caribbean or Middle East, working with Nato in the Mediterranean, and providing humanitarian relief and assistance to those that need it.

Commander Chris Cozens RN, Senior Naval Officer HMS Venturer, alongside a picture of a fellow crewmember.

Construction for HMS Venturer is due to be completed within a year – as it’s carried out at Babcock’s Rosyth facility in Scotland. The growing ship’s company will work side-by-side with the MOD’s DE&S team, and shipbuilders to understand how to operate the ship and deliver it into service.

Commander Cozens said he and his team relished the challenges ahead. He added: ‘The crew are the beating heart of the ship, turning cold steel into a warship. This is a once-in-a-generation chance to bring an inspirational and innovative ship into service quickly through highly-experienced, empowered Royal Navy engineers, logisticians and operators who will be at the forefront of this new model, trusted to deliver.

‘HMS Venturer is the epitome of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, procured in a very different way where industry and Defence work seamlessly side by side. It is privilege to be part of the team bringing in the very latest maritime technology to serve Britain’s global ambitions.’

Future Type 31 Frigate HMS Venturer currently in build at Rosyth Dockyard in Scotland. Picture: LPhot Bill Spurr/Royal Navy.

Executive Warrant Officer, Warrant Officer 1 Pete Johnson – who has 37 years naval experience – is also joining the crew. He said: ’What an absolute honour it is to be part of the Royal Navy team joining what is currently a very new and complex engineering project.

‘As with all warships, the heartbeat is its ship’s company and I look forward welcoming, developing and growing as one, as our people join.’ All units of HMS Venturer are in the production in Rosyth, with the ship taking shape in the build hall.

Future Type 31 Frigate HMS Venturer currently in build at Rosyth Dockyard in Scotland. Picture: LPhot Bill Spurr/Royal Navy.