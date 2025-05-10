Royal Navy: First Sea Lord steps down as investigation into relationship with subordinate launched

Published 10th May 2025
The leader of the Royal Navy has stepped down from his duties as an investigation into an alleged relationship with a subordinate is launched.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed an investigation into First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, 59, is ‘ongoing’.

This comes following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a female officer under his command - breaching the Navy’s “service test”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed an investigation into First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Benjamin Key, 59, was “ongoing”. | Royal Navy

Sir Benjamin, who has been the First Sea Lord since 2001, was expected to retire this summer but he has stepped down from his role while the investigation continues.

An MoD spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

The Guardian also reported that Key was ‘absent from the lineup of senior military personnel on the Mall on Monday for celebrations’ marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The First Sea Lord is the highest-ranking officer to serve in the Royal Navy and they are responsible for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale of the force.

The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell, has taken command of the Navy in his place.

