Princess Anne spoke to sailors aboard patrol vessel HMS Tyne as it acted as the guard ship for Cowes Week on the Isle of Wight. Personnel also provided tours to visitors throughout the weekend.

The tradition of a warship mooring off Cowes for the regatta week comes from when a Royal Navy ship would act as a guard for HMY Britannia, which last brought the royal family to the regatta in 1997. HRH The Princess Royal visited HMS Tyne on Cowes Week Royal Navy Day, a day set aside to honour the force.

HRH Princess Anne receiving a march past by the Royal Marine Band, Sea Cadets and members of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines. Picture: LPhot Edward Jones/Royal Navy.

Princess Anne spent time on board, meeting and spending time with the ship’s company. She later attended the Royal Navy parade, which included a performance from the Royal Marines Band.

Lieutenant Commander Hugo Floyer, Commanding Officer of HMS Tyne, said: “It was a great honour to host HRH The Princess Royal on board and a celebration that was very much enjoyed by the entire ship’s company during our time as the Cowes Week Guardship.“There’s a long history between the Isle of Wight and the Royal Navy, particularly with the Royal Yacht Squadron. We’re delighted to be here and spread the word of the Royal Navy, what we do, and support not just the racing but engagement with the town and everybody here.”