Admiral Lord West branded the number of vessels on deployment as ‘pathetically low’. As reported in the Mail on Sunday, three of the Navy’s 12 Type 23 frigates never spent a day at sea last year, according to data from the Ministry of Defence.

This includes Portsmouth-based HMS Iron Duke and HMS St Albans, as well as HMS Sutherland. Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Daring also spent zero days on the water last year while undergoing a refit.

Pictured is: Admiral Lord West at a memorial event marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War in Portsmouth last year. Picture: Sarah Standing (170622-71)

Admiral Lord West believes that years of defence cuts, problems with recruitment and a lack of planning as left the Royal Navy with too few vessels to protect the UK’s territorial waters and other interests – especially given the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

He added that Britain needs a Navy which would 'make someone's eyes water if they crossed us at sea'. He told the Daily Mail: ‘The number of ships we have is pathetically low.

‘We do not have enough ships in our territorial waters, exclusive economic zone or to ensure, with our allies, the security of the sea lanes and that is something that is crucial to this country. The danger is we have forgotten that we are a maritime nation which relies on the sea.’

HMS Daring at HMNB Portsmouth in April this year. Picture: LPhot Gareth Smith/Royal Navy.

Admiral Lord West added that he was concerned that not enough funds would be allocated in the upcoming Defence White Paper to fix this issue. The Royal Navy said the fleet continues to meet all operational requirements.