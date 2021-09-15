Royal Navy frigate to be fitted with laser weapon as armed forces test ‘cutting-edge’ technology thanks to £72.5m contracts
Laser weapons which could ‘revolutionise the future battlefield’ for armed forces are set to be trialled on a Royal Navy ship.
A Type 23 frigate will be fitted with a laser device as part of the Ministry of Defence’s new weapons programme.
The technology will be cleared for regular use following testing, meaning that the weapons could soon be used on Portsmouth-based warships.
A second laser will be tested by fitting it to a Wolfhound, an Army armoured vehicle.
The weapons are included in contracts worth £72.5m.
It comes after The News reported in November navy warships were set to be fitted with laser guns.
Read More
Shimon Fhima, the MoD's director of strategic programmes, said: ‘These technologies have the potential to revolutionise the future battlefield for our armed forces, enabling the prosecution of new targets in the land, sea and air domains and allowing commanders to meet mission objectives in new ways.
‘We must exploit at pace the cutting-edge technologies developed by the talented scientists and engineers across the UK to capitalise on its benefit.’