A Type 23 frigate will be fitted with a laser device as part of the Ministry of Defence’s new weapons programme.

The technology will be cleared for regular use following testing, meaning that the weapons could soon be used on Portsmouth-based warships.

A second laser will be tested by fitting it to a Wolfhound, an Army armoured vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People wave from the shore as HMS Kent, a type 23 frigate, leaves Portsmouth Naval Base. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The weapons are included in contracts worth £72.5m.

It comes after The News reported in November navy warships were set to be fitted with laser guns.

Shimon Fhima, the MoD's director of strategic programmes, said: ‘These technologies have the potential to revolutionise the future battlefield for our armed forces, enabling the prosecution of new targets in the land, sea and air domains and allowing commanders to meet mission objectives in new ways.

‘We must exploit at pace the cutting-edge technologies developed by the talented scientists and engineers across the UK to capitalise on its benefit.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron