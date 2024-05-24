The ceremony which officially welcomed the Type 23 frigate back into the fold took place last Sunday (May 19) at HMNB Portsmouth. The Duke-class vessel has been given a life-extension upgrade which has taken five years to complete.

She has been back at sea since March, but was given an official parade last weekend. The upgrade is expected to make HMS St Albans available throughout the 2020s and into the 2030s.

Commanding Officer Commander Helen Coxon said: “Rededicating HMS St Albans is a significant milestone in our regeneration journey, as we transition from Engineering Project to Warship.

"Regenerating a frigate is a challenging time, with complex trials on cutting-edge equipment. But it is the people and the support from their loved ones that is central to our success. It was fantastic that affiliates, friends and families of our ship’s company have been able to join the celebrations.” Here are multiple pictures from the ceremony.

1 . HMS St Albans Rededication Ceremony Pictured is the ship's company marching during the HMNB Portsmouth ceremony. Picture: Royal Navy Photo: LPhot Oliver Leach Photo Sales

2 . HMS St Albans Rededication Ceremony HMS St Albans has officially re-joined the fleet following a major life-extending revamp. A rededication ceremony took place on Sunday, May 19. Photo: LPhot Oliver Leach Photo Sales

3 . HMS St Albans Rededication Ceremony Engineers have been carrying out the LIFEX (Life extension) upgrade for the last 5 years. Photo: LPhot Oliver Leach Photo Sales

4 . HMS St Albans Rededication Ceremony HMS St Albans has been back at sea since March this year, but has now been officially put back into the fleet. Photo: LPhot Oliver Leach Photo Sales