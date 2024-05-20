Royal Navy: HMS St Albans rededicated and re-joins fleet after major revamp and glorious Portsmouth ceremony
HMS St Albans, a Duke-class Type 23 vessel, was given a ceremony and celebration at HMNB Portsmouth over the weekend due to her revamp being completed. She has been back at sea since March after the life extension LIFEX upgrade, which began in 2019.
Beforehand, HMS St Albans had been available to the force for 20 years of continual service. Commanding Officer Commander Helen Coxon said: “Rededicating HMS St Albans is a significant milestone in our regeneration journey, as we transition from Engineering Project to Warship.
“Regenerating a frigate is a challenging time, with complex trials on cutting-edge equipment. But it is the people and the support from their loved ones that is central to our success. It was fantastic that affiliates, friends and families of our ship’s company have been able to join the celebrations.”
Crucial upgrades have been made to several of the vessel’s sensors and weapons. Her four diesel engines have been replaced, and 350 more structural enhancements have been made. The Royal Navy expects HMS St Albans to be available throughout the 2030s, with the renovation making her more efficient and reliable.
Able Seaman Ryan Keogh, the youngest member of the ship’s company, said: “It’s been great to have family and friends join us for the rededication ceremony, showing them where we live and work whilst we’re at sea regenerating for operations.” The vessel will continue sea trials, before beginning Operational Sea Training (OST) off the coast of Plymouth later this year.
