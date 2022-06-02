Royal Navy gun salute rings out in Portsmouth to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Royal Navy gun salute in Portsmouth

To mark Her Majesty’s remarkable 70 years on the throne, Portsmouth Naval Base sounded a 42-gun Royal Salute.

The first blast sounded at midday and came ahead of the 82-gun salute in London to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A saluting gun battery fired from the South Railway Jetty, with the tribute ringing out across Portsmouth Harbour, as naval base commander, Commodore JJ Bailey received the salute.

Elsewhere, salutes were also sounded by Royal Navy warships at sea, with aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales leading the tributes, joined by frigate HMS Kent.

In Bahrain, frigate HMS Montrose gave its own salute. And Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender was also sounded a tribute.

In London, Her Majesty beamed with pride as 70 military aircraft flew over Buckingham Palace.

(Left to right) The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

Helicopters, planes and jets roared over the capital in salute of the monarch’s extraordinary 70-years on the throne.

The flypast ended with 15 Typhoon fighter jets flying in formation to create a ‘70’ in the sky as the celebrated Red Arrows flew behind, trailing red, white and blue smoke.

Watched by thousands, the aerial display started with a Wildcat helicopter and two Merlin helicopters from the navy passing Buckingham Palace.

These were followed by formations of Apache, Puma and Chinook helicopters as well as a range of jets, including the Voyager transporters and F-35 stealth fighters.

Fighter jets from the RAF fly in formation to form the number '70' during a special flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

But it was the flypast of the Battle of Britain memorial flight, featuring a Second World War Lancaster bomber, two Spitfires and two Hurricanes, that really brought a smile to the Queen.

Crowds on the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace, following the Trooping of the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.