An “exceptional” Royal Navy serviceman who died in a helicopter crash during an exercise dreamed of becoming a Commando Helicopter pilot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Express reports Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, was one of the fleet’s top Merlin helicopter instructors. One colleague told the national publication that he was “the life and soul of the squadron” and always on hand to help the junior pilots in the Commando Helicopter Force.

“We can’t believe he’s gone,” they said. Another Royal Navy source told the Express that he was “exceptional” due to being a top Fleet Air Arm instructor at such a young age. Lt Leyshon passed away after a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorset on Wednesday (September 4) night during a training exercise with HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Navy serviceman who died when a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel during a training exercise has been named as Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, | PA/Ministry of Defence

Daily Express sources said the aircraft “dropped like a stone” after suffering from a “sudden and catastrophic" failure while flying 100ft above sea level. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. David Learmount, an expert on aviation issues, previously said the Merlin Mk4 is a “sophisticated” helicopter which is “pretty resilient”, saying it was “very unusual” for such an incident to happen.

AN investigation into the helicopter crash is currently underway. | Getty Images

“If there was a technical aspect to this they are going to check all the other helicopters that are like this one to make sure it’s not going to happen to them too,” he added. Thorough checks of all the aircraft could limit HMS Queen Elizabeth’s ability to be deployed. Merlin helicopters, used for vital search and rescue missions, have now been placed on restricted flying duties. The Daily Express said none of the carrier's 24 F-35 stealth fighter jets will be able to fly when the carrier deploys next month, unless the investigation is concluded.

HMS Queen Elizabeth set sail from HMNB Portsmouth on Monday to carry out operational sea training, with night flying exercises being a common task among the myriad of exercises carried out on such deployments.

Lt Leyshon joined the Wales URNU (University Royal Naval Unit) in 2010 and was commissioned into the Royal Navy four years later. He undertook flying training, specialising as a Commando Aviator, where he served with 845 Naval Air Squadron and completed a number of overseas deployments, including to the Caribbean, USA and Norway. In the last 18 months, he served with 846 Naval Air Squadron. The 31-year-old’s family paid tribute to him as a “talented, passionate, strong and loyal man”. Two other pilots were involved in the crash and were hospitalised after being rescued.