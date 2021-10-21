A Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter . Picture: Royal Navy

A Royal Navy Merlin helicopter was on a training flight off North Ayrshire in Scotland, with four crew on board, when a laser temporarily distracted the flight crew.

The chief pilot reported that the aircraft was in a low-altitude hover over the sea off Stevenston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating and appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 11.15pm on Monday October 4.

A police spokesman for the Three Towns Locality Policing Team said: ‘Use of a laser pen in this manner is extremely reckless and this incident could have been catastrophic for the aircraft and crew of four on board.

‘We would like to remind people that matters such as this are taken very seriously by both Police Scotland and Scottish Courts Service.

‘The pilot noted the laser beam to be coming from the Stevenston Point area.

‘I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact myself via 101, at Saltcoats Police Office, and quoting incident # 3910 of October 4, thank you.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron