Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World-class support will be given to maintain submarine-hunting Royal Navy helicopters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a £165m contract extension to bolster Merlin aircraft. Engineers with Leonardo will provide upkeep for the fleet of 54 helicopters, supporting 1,000 jobs across the UK.

Maria Eagle MP, minister for defence procurement, said: “Our fleet of world-class Merlin helicopters provide the Royal Navy with a vital advantage over our adversaries, keeping our carrier strike groups safe and enhancing their battle-winning capability. This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining cutting-edge defence capabilities that keep us safe, while utilising defence as an engine for economic growth, supporting 1,000 well-paid jobs across the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contract extension has been signed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to bolster the fleet of Royal Navy Merlin helicopters. | LPhot Belinda Alker

Merlin helicopters, which will be one part of the Royal Navy’s arsenal deployed with the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), are designed to target submarines and tasked with completing a myriad of operations. This includes intercepting pirates and drug smugglers, saving lives of stricken mariners, and delivering stores. The contract covers 30 Merlin Mk2 maritime patrol helicopters and 24 Merlin Mk4 amphibious and battlefield lift aircraft.

Mk2 aircraft are armed with Sting-Ray Torpedoes and M3M .50 calibre machine guns, as well as being equipped with powerful radars for airborne surveillance. The Mk4 fleet are tasked with troop transport, casualty evacuation, and can carry medium lift loads of up to 3.8 tonnes. Leonardo is the prime contractor for the expert maintenance, with Lockheed Martin and SERCO appointed as key sub-contractors.

Leonardo Helicopters UK managing director, Nigel Colman, said: “We’re extremely proud to have provided the UK’s AW101 Merlin fleet from the Home of British Helicopters in Yeovil. Working closely with the Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy, we’re keeping the Merlin fleet supported and available, so it’s ready to fly whenever and wherever it’s called upon.

“At the same time, we’re looking towards how Merlin will be supported the in years to come under the Rotary Wing Enterprise (RWE) agreement, which will transform how support will be delivered across the whole UK rotary fleet.”